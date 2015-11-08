FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of France chief sees risk of too-low inflation, weaker growth: Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of France chief sees risk of too-low inflation, weaker growth: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Weaker growth and inflation that’s too low are threats in the euro zone, but monetary stimulus is showing its first signs of success and there is still some room for policy maneuver, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.

Speaking to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Villeroy de Galhau said the effectiveness of monetary policy must be measured over the medium term, not the short term. He declined to say whether the European Central Bank should ease policy further in December.

Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the ECB’s Governing Council, took over from Christian Noyer at the beginning of the month and will attend his first ECB rate meeting next month. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.