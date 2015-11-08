Bank of France chief sees risk of too-low inflation, weaker growth: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Weaker growth and inflation that’s too low are threats in the euro zone, but monetary stimulus is showing its first signs of success and there is still some room for policy maneuver, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.

Speaking to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Villeroy de Galhau said the effectiveness of monetary policy must be measured over the medium term, not the short term. He declined to say whether the European Central Bank should ease policy further in December.

Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the ECB’s Governing Council, took over from Christian Noyer at the beginning of the month and will attend his first ECB rate meeting next month. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)