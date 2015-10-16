FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of France says held successful first reverse auction trial
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of France says held successful first reverse auction trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of France said it had successfully completed its first reverse auction on Friday as part of a trial by the European Central Bank to look at new ways of buying public sector debt under its quantitative easing scheme.

“The test allowed a significant number of counterparties of the Banque de France to submit offers on 4 EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility ) debt securities,” the Bank said in a statement.

The reverse auction, at which sellers offer bonds from a pre-announced list for the central bank to buy, marks a more formal and direct approach compared with previous purchases which have been made discreetly by bank dealers on its behalf. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.