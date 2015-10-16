Bank of France says held successful first reverse auction trial

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of France said it had successfully completed its first reverse auction on Friday as part of a trial by the European Central Bank to look at new ways of buying public sector debt under its quantitative easing scheme.

“The test allowed a significant number of counterparties of the Banque de France to submit offers on 4 EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility ) debt securities,” the Bank said in a statement.

The reverse auction, at which sellers offer bonds from a pre-announced list for the central bank to buy, marks a more formal and direct approach compared with previous purchases which have been made discreetly by bank dealers on its behalf.