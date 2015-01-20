FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany must accept ECB actions, respect its independence-Schaeuble
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Germany must accept ECB actions, respect its independence-Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said during a visit to India on Tuesday that his country had to accept ECB decisions out of respect for the central bank’s independence, playing down the relevance of German objections to ECB bond-buying plans.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the European Central Bank’s plans, expected to be announced on Thursday, to buy government bonds to boost the euro zone economy should not be used as an excuse to postpone economic reform. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.