German debate on ECB policy is legitimate, FinMin spokesman says

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - A discussion in Germany about the effectiveness of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy is legitimate, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

“In this country - and not only in this country - in Europe and internationally there is a discussion about monetary policy and its effectiveness which must take place,” Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

Jaeger said this should not be confused with an attempt to directly influence the ECB’s monetary policy and said Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble believed the central bank’s independence was of the utmost importance.

He added that he expected Schaeuble to speak with ECB President Mario Draghi this week in Washington on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund meeting. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Thorsten Severin; Editing by Paul Carrel)