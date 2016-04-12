FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debating side-effects of ECB policy must be allowed, Berlin says
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Debating side-effects of ECB policy must be allowed, Berlin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Discussing the effectiveness and side-effects of monetary policy must be permissible despite the European Central Bank’s independence, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

Berlin would respect the ECB’s independence “without fuss or quibble”, the official said, adding: “It must be permissible, with all respect to the independence of the central bankers, to discuss effects and side-effects of monetary policy.”

On Greece, the official said Berlin was counting on a quick solution in the coming days to remaining issues regarding the review of Athens’ bailout plan, but all sides had to move.

A decision on Greek debt measures could only be made once the first bailout review was completed, the official added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.