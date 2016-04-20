Germany's Gabriel says ECB policy has hit its limits

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday the European Central Bank’s policy of printing money and cutting interest rates to revive euro zone growth has reached its limits and governments must help it by investing instead of saving.

“A central bank alone cannot solve the growth crisis, it cannot compensate for the lack of an offensive investment policy,” Gabriel told a news conference to present updated German growth forecasts.

“Printing money is not a sustainable economic policy.”

Gabriel said the ECB’s decisions to cut rates to record lows and to launch a programme of buying corporate debt were a reaction to years of austerity measures adopted by euro zone governments after the financial crisis of 2007-2008.