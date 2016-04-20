FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel says ECB policy has hit its limits
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Germany's Gabriel says ECB policy has hit its limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday the European Central Bank’s policy of printing money and cutting interest rates to revive euro zone growth has reached its limits and governments must help it by investing instead of saving.

“A central bank alone cannot solve the growth crisis, it cannot compensate for the lack of an offensive investment policy,” Gabriel told a news conference to present updated German growth forecasts.

“Printing money is not a sustainable economic policy.”

Gabriel said the ECB’s decisions to cut rates to record lows and to launch a programme of buying corporate debt were a reaction to years of austerity measures adopted by euro zone governments after the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.