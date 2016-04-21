FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says ECB criticism in Germany is legitimate
April 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Merkel says ECB criticism in Germany is legitimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 21 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that criticism in Germany of the European Central Bank’s record low interest rates was legitimate, but she defended the bank’s independence in setting monetary policy.

“The ECB is independent in its policies. It has a clear mandate,” Merkel said after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“It’s legitimate that people in Germany discuss the fact that interest rates have been much higher but that shouldn’t be confused with interference in the independent policy of the ECB, which I support.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

