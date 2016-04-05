FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB policy is at limit of its mandate, say German conservatives
April 5, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

ECB policy is at limit of its mandate, say German conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is operating at the limit of its mandate to deliver price stability with its policy of negative interest rates, finance policy officials from Germany’s conservative bloc said on Tuesday.

“With its zero interest rate policy, and negative rates for some bank deposits, the European Central Bank is operating at the margins of its mandate for delivering price stability,” the officials said in a statement.

“We call for a reliable monetary policy from the ECB,” added the state and federal finance officials from the Christian Democrats (CDU), Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU). (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

