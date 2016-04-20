UPDATE 1-German economy minister jumps to Draghi's defence

* Gabriel says wrong to blame ECB for euro zone’s problems

* Says ECB policy has reached its limits

* Calls for increased investment across Europe (Recasts with more quotes, detail)

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel leapt to the defence of the European Central Bank on Wednesday, saying it was time to stop bashing the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, and instead up to governments to agree on measures to boost growth.

Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have complained loudly in recent weeks that the low-interest rate policies of the ECB are creating a “gaping hole” in savers’ finances as returns have dropped.

Some conservatives have called for the next ECB president to come from Germany.

“This game of ECB bad guy - this must come to an end,” Gabriel told a news conference in Berlin, the main highlight of which became his defence of the ECB rather than the advertised focus on growth forecasts.

Gabriel is leader of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the junior coalition partner of Merkel’s conservatives.

“If you engage in the debate, you quickly realise that the problem is not the ECB and Mr Draghi but rather the lack of willingness to give up a focus purely on austerity,” he said.

Berlin’s tight fiscal policy has faced criticism from some European partners who say Germany should take advantage of low interest rates to boost spending.

Last week, Germany’s leading economic institutes said the government should spend excess funds on cutting income tax and boosting investment in infrastructure and education.

Gabriel said too much emphasis had been put on “stability” in Europe’s Stability and Growth Pact. Europe could not rely on money printing by the ECB to get it out of the crisis, he said.

“The dear Lord gave us two hands. Why we only use one hand in politics is not clear to me,” he said, adding there was one hand for supply and another for demand.

“A central bank alone cannot solve the growth crisis, it cannot compensate for the lack of an offensive investment policy,” Gabriel said.

“Printing money is not a sustainable economic policy.”

Gabriel said the ECB’s decisions to cut rates to record lows and to launch a programme of buying corporate debt were a reaction to years of austerity measures adopted by euro zone governments after the financial crisis of 2007-2008. (Writing by Caroline Copley and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)