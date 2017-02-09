BERLIN Feb 9 Germany prefers a stronger euro
and higher interest rates in the single currency bloc, Deputy
Finance Minister Jens Spahn said, responding to claims by the
United States that Europe's largest economy was exploiting the
exchange rate to boost trade.
"When one considers only the German economic situation, the
euro is too weak at the moment and the rates are also too low,"
Spahn said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF to be
aired on Thursday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has been buying bonds,
holding rates in negative territory and giving banks free loans
to fight anaemic growth and inflation. Its expansionary policy
has been criticized by some German politicians, notably Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"That's why we are saying: a smart start to reversing this
low interest rate policy would be desirable from a German
perspective," Spahn said. "But we have to wait, how the ECB, as
an independent central bank handles this".
Peter Navarro, U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade
adviser, last month accused Germany of using a "grossly
undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage over the
United States and its European Union partners.
Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the criticism, saying the
ECB sets monetary policy in the 19-member euro zone.
"One thing is clear: the value of the euro, as well as the
interest rates in Europe will not be influenced by Germany. The
U.S. is accusing us of wanting to keep the rates artificially
low. The government has nothing against rising rates," Spahn
said.
Merkel on Thursday held behind-closed-doors talks with ECB
chief Mario Draghi.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber)