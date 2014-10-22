FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lawmakers rip ECB over corporate bonds report
October 22, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

German lawmakers rip ECB over corporate bonds report

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Senior lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party heaped criticism on the European Central Bank on Wednesday following a Reuters report that it was considering the purchase of corporate bonds to spur growth.

The report on Tuesday, citing several sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking, said the ECB could decide as soon as December to go ahead with corporate bond buys on the secondary market, with a view to starting the purchases early next year.

ECB officials confirmed on Wednesday that buying corporate bonds was an option for the bank but said no final decision had been taken on whether to go ahead.

The move would widen out the private-sector asset-buying programme that it began on Monday in the hopes of encouraging more lending to businesses in the faltering euro zone economy.

“With its purchase programmes, the ECB is taking unforeseeable risks onto its balance sheet,” said Norbert Barthle, a veteran lawmaker for Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) who sits on the Bundestag’s budget committee.

The ECB should focus on its main target of price stability and refrain from more “dubious measures” to boost the economy, Barthle warned.

Hans Michelbach of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, said Draghi was endangering the stability of financial markets with his moves.

“The ECB is turning itself into a bad bank for the euro zone’s crisis countries at an increasingly rapid pace,” said the senior conservative member of the finance committee. “The ECB needs a clear change of course.”

The head of the CDU’s pro-business wing, Kurt Lauk, accused the ECB of undermining European agreements on fiscal policy and Germany’s budget consolidation course. “That’s a dangerous mixture,” he said.

The German finance ministry declined to comment on the corporate bonds report. However, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Tuesday in a speech in Berlin that a “glut” of liquidity risked creating new asset price bubbles. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

