German government advisers take aim at ECB policy easing

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German government advisers said the European Central Bank’s decision on Thursday to extend its asset purchases would bring little gain and only make it harder for the bank to unwind its stimulus.

The ECB cut a key interest rate and announced an extension of its monthly asset purchases, but the euro leapt higher as financial markets signalled they had been expecting yet more stimulus.

Although the decisions were more modest than markets had expected, economic advisers to the Berlin government still took a dim view of the double-barrelled shot of policy stimulus.

“I think the further loosening of monetary policy is wrong,” said Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Council of Economic Experts, an academic body that advises German policy makers.

“The positive effect of the measures is increasingly questionable, while the risks for financial stability increase further,” she added. “Draghi’s long-term commitment to a loose monetary policy makes an exit ever more difficult.”

Draghi said the asset-buying programme would continue “until the end of March 2017 or beyond if necessary”, spelling out that the ECB’s priority is to hit a medium-term target of inflation of just under 2 percent. Inflation is running near zero.

The programme had been due to end around September 2016.

Germany has repeatedly pushed for other euro zone economies to pursue reforms to shape up their economies. The implication is that responsibility lies with governments, rather than the ECB, to foster growth in the 19-member currency union.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is widely recognised as the most hawkish member of the ECB’s Governing Council. But German government ministers are generally strict about recognising ECB independence and not commenting on its policy decisions.

Last month, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble nonetheless warned central bankers that loose monetary policies risked creating false incentives and eroding countries’ willingness to reform their economies.

Clemens Fuest, a member of the academic advisory board of the German Finance Ministry and chief of the ZEW think tank, said there was little more the ECB could do to stimulate the economy.

“Monetary policy in the euro zone is reaching its limits,” he said.

Under the ECB’s asset-purchase plan, its constituent national central banks are exposed to the risks from any default on bonds it buys -- a source of concern in Germany, where lawmakers and voters are already unhappy at the cost of three bailout packages for Greece.

“The extension of the government bond purchases again increases the risks that the Eurosystem (of euro zone central banks) is taking onto its balance sheet,” said Martin Wansleben, managing director of the DIHK chambers of commerce.

Hans-Werner Sinn, president of the Munich-based Ifo economic institute, who has argued that the ECB’s expansionary monetary policy has provided a stealth bailout to countries on the euro zone periphery, said “doing more is excessive”.

“It strengthens the suspicion that, rather than price stability, the ECB is focused on rescuing ailing states and banks,” he added. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)