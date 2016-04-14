German institutes back ECB in debate over monetary policy

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes have called the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates “fundamentally appropriate”, backing the central bank in a fierce domestic debate about the limits of monetary policy.

“The expansive orientation is generally right,” Ifo economist Timo Wollmershäuser told a news conference to present the institute’s spring report, adding that inflation and production levels were still extremely low in the euro zone.

He added, however, that the current debate about unusual monetary measures - such as sending money directly to citizens, also known as helicopter money - showed growing concern about the effectiveness of monetary policy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed into the debate on Wednesday, pressing Europe’s governments to do more to generate growth that she said would help push up inflation.