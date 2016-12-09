FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 8 months ago

Germany, asked on ECB policy, stresses need for structural reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday stressed its view that structual reforms are the key to supporting economic growth in the euro zone, and declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision a day earlier to extend its stimulus programme.

"You know how important the ECB's independence is to us and that therefore, out of principle, we do not comment on its measures," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference when asked about Thursday's policy decisions.

"Independent of that, the government remains convinced that the path to sustainable growth and employment is via structural reforms, and so it is important - and (ECB President Mario) Draghi always points this out - that opportunities for reform are seized," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

