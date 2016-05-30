FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says ECB not pursuing best monetary policy for Germany
May 30, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Schaeuble says ECB not pursuing best monetary policy for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the European Central Bank’s responsibility for the entire euro zone meant the institution was not pursuing the best monetary policy for Germany.

He also said that all institutions, including the ECB, needed to be open to being debated publicly.

In recent weeks the ECB has been subject to criticism from some German politicians for its ultra-low interest rates. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)

