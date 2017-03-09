BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.
Speaking at an event of regional banks in Berlin, Schaeuble called for more international tough rules for big banks, adding that the U.S. government shared the German view that there should be some easing of the burden for smaller banks.
The ECB is on Thursday expected to resist calls to tighten policy as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates