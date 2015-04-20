FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio says convinced Greece will not leave euro zone
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio says convinced Greece will not leave euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot promise to fund Greece and its banks regardless of the circumstances but is convinced that the country will not leave the euro, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

“We are convinced at the ECB that there will be no Greek exit. The Treaty does not foresee that a country can be formally, legally expelled from the euro. We think it should not happen,” Constancio told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

“The ECB thinks that the Greek banks are solvent,” he said.

“We have been forthcoming but I cannot promise ... that we will fund Greece whatever the situation and the amount and the conditions.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.