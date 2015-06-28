ECB says keeps funding to Greek banks stable

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep its provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek banks at its current level, the ECB said on Sunday, adding that it was working with the Bank of Greece to maintain financial stability.

In a statement, the ECB said: “Given the current circumstances, the Governing Council decided to maintain the ceiling to the provision of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek banks at the level decided on Friday (26 June 2015).”

“The Governing Council stands ready to reconsider its decision.”

In the press release, ECB President Mario Draghi said: “We continue to work closely with the Bank of Greece and we strongly endorse the commitment of Member States in pledging to take action to address the fragilities of euro area economies.”

In the same press release, Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Greece, said: “The Bank of Greece, as a member of the Eurosystem, will take all measures necessary to ensure financial stability for Greek citizens in these difficult circumstances.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Jonathan Gould)