ECB' Coeure tells Greece: stick to 'rules of game' - paper
January 29, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

ECB' Coeure tells Greece: stick to 'rules of game' - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Greek government must continue to respect its commitments, a senior policy maker at the European Central Bank told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.

Responding to a question from Corriere della Sera whether Athens must continue to meet its financial obligations, Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, said: “Greece must continue to abide by the rules of the game.”

Coeure also spelt out the benchmark of success that will determine the duration of government bond buying by the ECB, a programme that was announced last week.

“It will end only once we get a strong sense that inflation is converging towards 2 percent.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

