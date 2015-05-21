ECB's Draghi says growth is too low everywhere

SINTRA, PORTUGAL, May 21 (Reuters) - Economic conditions in Europe have improved recently but growth remains too low, as does inflation in some countries, the president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“Recently, economic conditions have improved somewhat in Europe but growth is too low everywhere,” Mario Draghi told an audience of central bankers and academics at an ECB event in Portugal.

He said that “inflation is too low” in some countries. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Axel Bugge)