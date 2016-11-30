FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 9 months ago

Political uncertainty will feed into ECB decision: Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - High political uncertainty will feed into the European Central Bank's economic analysis and policy decisions next week, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty right now," Estonian central bank governor Hansson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"It feeds into the outcomes. It feeds into future projections and feeds into the analysis," he added.

Central bank sources have told Reuters the ECB is ready to temporarily step up purchases of Italian government bonds if the result of a crucial referendum on Sunday sharply drives up borrowing costs for the euro zone's largest debtor. (Reporting By David Mardiste; Writing by Francesco Canepa)

