FRANKFURT Feb 17 The European Central Bank has
no reason to give up its option to cut rates even if that is
unlikely, because it shows its readiness to support the economy,
Governing Council member Philip Lane told the Wall Street
Journal.
"Retaining that (rate cut) option just gives a signal that
we stand ready to act. I don’t see why we would necessarily give
that up,” Lane said.
Executive Board member Yves Mersch last week suggested
removing a reference to lower rates from the bank's guidance but
the minutes of the bank's January meeting indicated widespread
support for maintaining the current wording.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)