FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
ECB's Hansson says more data needed before any policy move
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 4 months ago

ECB's Hansson says more data needed before any policy move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still needs more hard economic data before considering any specific change in policy, Governing Council member and Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference, Hansson said the key issue was how the ECB itself saw the sequence of its next steps and how it communicated any change in the assessment of its outlook.

The ECB slightly tweaked its guidance last month but most analysts see no further change in the bank's stance until June, when it also presents a new set of economic projections.

The ECB, which reduced the volume of its asset purchases by a quarter this month, plans to buy 60 billion euros worth of bonds per month until the end of this year to keep borrowing costs down and boost economic growth.

Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.