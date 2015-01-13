FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek election won't influence ECB policy, says Coeure
January 13, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Greek election won't influence ECB policy, says Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s Jan. 25 general election will not influence the European Central Bank’s monetary policy path as it weighs up whether to embark on a sovereign bond-buying plan at a meeting three days earlier, a top ECB policymaker said.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told German newspaper Die Welt that the bank was ready to take a decision on whether to embark on a new bond-buy plan at its Jan. 22 meeting, though this did not necessarily mean it would do so.

“An election there changes nothing on the path of monetary policy,” Coeure told the newspaper in an interview published in its Tuesday edition.

“We are in any case ready to take a decision on January 22. That doesn’t necessarily have to mean we will actually decide already,” he added. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

