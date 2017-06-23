By Balazs Koranyi
| FRANKFURT, June 23
FRANKFURT, June 23 The growing scarcity of
German government bonds makes any major extension of the
European Central Bank's asset buying scheme difficult and this
will be a key consideration when policymakers decide whether to
extend the buys, three sources told Reuters.
German sovereign debt available for purchase by the ECB will
be exhausted, at the latest, by the middle of next year, so a
meaningful extension would require a redesign of the programme,
a contentious issue since growth and inflation are both slowly
moving in the right direction, sources with direct knowledge of
the discussion said.
The 2.3 trillion euro bond buying programme, designed to
revive inflation, is set to run until the end this year but even
if policymakers agree this fall to wind it down, an orderly
reduction known as tapering would carry it well into next year.
The problem is that the ECB's self-imposed rules mean it can
only buy up to one-third of each country's debt and given
Germany's relatively low debt level, it is only months away from
reaching this limit.
"I just don't see where we could find enough German bonds to
keep this programme running beyond mid-2018, at best," a source,
who asked not to be named said. "If you want to extend, you have
to reconsider the parameters and that's a difficult sell when
everything is going in the right direction."
"This will be a major factor in our decision on the future
of the programme," the source added.
While the ECB has argued that the programme has built-in
flexibility, the comments suggest that such room for manoeuvre
is now clearly limited and will constrain the Governing Council.
The ECB has not put a deadline on extending or winding down
the scheme but a decision is likely either on either Sept 7 or
Oct 26, giving markets several months to prepare.
The ECB declined to comment.
According to bank analyst estimates, the ECB could run up
against the limits for sourcing bonds in Germany anytime between
the end of this year and mid-2018.
Jefferies for instance calculates that the ECB's
asset-purchases scheme has another seven months to run in
Germany compared with 16 months in France and 25 in Italy.
The ECB could substitute German debt for bonds of
supranational institutions or municipalities, but these markets
lack the type of liquidity for the necessary volumes, the
sources said.
Already running out of longer-dated German bonds, the ECB is
now buying shorter and shorter papers, booking losses as yields
are deep in negative territory. Indeed, German bonds bought in
May had a maturity of just four years -- the shortest since the
scheme was launched in March 2015.
JUSTIFIED?
The key contention is whether the slow rise of inflation
would justify a major redesign, which could open legal debates
and generate fierce opposition from more conservative countries,
including Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and home to the
ECB.
Having flirted with deflation two years ago, consumer prices
are rising again but will not hit the ECB's target of just under
2 percent for years to come. Tapering in such an environment
could be seen as giving up on the target, some critics argue.
"The reasons why we launched this programme are no longer
there," a Governing Council member said. "We fought off the
threat of deflation and the risk of contagion between member
states after the debt crisis."
Indeed, ECB board member Benoit Coeure recently argued that
inflation is less dependent on the ECB's monetary policy
measures, which suggests that inflation is becoming self
sustaining, a key criteria for the removal of ECB stimulus.
Another problem is that a major redesign would meet fierce
opposition from Germany and its allies, a potentially costly
battle.
"Why not hold off on that battle until you have an emergency
or urgent situation?" a third source said. "With inflation
pointing in the right direction and growth moving higher, this
is not a necessary fight."
The ECB has already looked at lifting its self-imposed
limits but concluded that altering many of them, like the 33
percent limit on each country's debt, could open the door to
legal challenges.
"I suspect and fear that the technical constraints have
become a policy constraint as well," said Pictet Wealth
Management senior economist Frederik Ducrozet.
"I think it will transpire in their decision. It is clear,"
said Ducrozet, who estimates that the ECB already bought less
German paper in April and May than the country's shareholding in
the bank would warrant.
