ECB to keep TLTRO terms unchanged unless economic picture darkens -sources

* Potential take-up in Sept/Dec TLTRO offers 400 bln

* First Sept TLTRO round fell short at 82.6 bln euros

* Reuters poll sees Dec. 11 take-up at 170 bln euros

* Market participants expect improvement of terms

* ECB won’t improve TLTRO terms for now - sources

By Eva Taylor and Marc Jones

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The ECB will not improve the terms of its ultra-cheap long-term loans for now, though this may change if it becomes clear that the euro zone economy is taking another turn for the worse, several sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters.

Banks will get their second chance to get the ECB’s four-year ‘TLTRO’ loans on Dec. 11. Following low demand at the first round in September, some analysts have speculated that the ECB will look to make this offering more attractive.

JP Morgan has said it expects that the fixed rate on the loans will be cut by 10 basis points to leave it flush with the ECB’s 0.05 percent main interest rate and that the amounts banks are allowed to take will be upped.

Speculation has built up that the changes could be announced at Thursday’s meeting. But four sources have told Reuters that with one installment of the loans already handed out at the original terms, changes would not be made at this stage.

One said “we will not change the rules” halfway through the game while another was slightly less definitive, saying: “There is no need for more stimulus at the moment, at least not until we get a better picture (of the state of the economy).”

A third source said that a change of the TLTRO terms had not been discussed at any level at the ECB, that it was not an issue for now, but that this could change if the economy took a turn for the worse though it was too early to say this.

The ECB declined to comment. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)