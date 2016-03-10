REFILE-Confusion reigns on shock ECB corporate purchase news

(Refiles to fix typo)

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The European Central Bank’s announcement that it was launching a new corporate sector purchase programme sent shockwaves through the European corporate bond market on Thursday, with many left scratching their heads as to exactly what shape it will take.

Credit indices rallied sharply on the back of the news but investors and bankers are now awaiting further details, such as eligibility criteria and how the purchases will be made.

“It’s a bazooka for sure, but we need to see the details. There are expectations at least that the ECB will participate in the primary corporate market, like the ABS and covered bond markets, but let’s see,” one syndicate official said.

Markit’s iTraxx Main and Crossover indices moved sharply tighter by 10bp and 35bp, respectively, to stand at 80bp and 338bp, having traded as tight as 78.625bp and 330.5bp. The Senior Financials index ratcheted in to 77.5bp at one point, before giving back some of the gains and pushing out to 85bp.

The ECB is desperate to revive a moribund European economy and said it would add 20bn a month to its 60bn stimulus programme. According to UBS analysts, the European investment-grade corporate bond market totals around 800bn.

“The devil is in the detail of what will be included in the corporate bond purchases, and right now that presents more questions than answers. Will they go direct to primary dealers or to the open market? How do they target one name over another? And how much will be done?” said a credit analyst.

“There’s an initial bit of euphoria because it’s more than the market was anticipating, but the direct impact of this programme is yet to be seen.”

While adding corporate names to its list of purchases is not entirely unprecedented (the central bank included three Italian names - Enel, Terna and Snam - in July 2015), the scale and reach of the new programme is far broader.

US CORPORATES TO CASH IN

In the midst of the confusion, however, market players agreed that US corporates would benefit from the low rate environment in the European market after the ECB announced it would cut all three of its interest rates.

Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole said that corporate debt purchases in particular would drive a wedge between the yields of euro-denominated bonds issued by European and non-European companies.

“The latter assets will become even more attractive for the eurozone investors starved for yield after repeated rounds of QE and rate cuts,” he wrote in a note.

US names have made a splash in the European corporate primary market this year, accounting for over 17bn out of the 45.4bn of euro-denominated investment-grade issuance sold so far.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, for example, left no time for the dust to settle on its US$9bn bond issue on Tuesday before crossing the pond for another 2.75bn of M&A financing just a day later.

“It will benefit US issuers, so hopefully it will encourage more European borrowers to wake up and get involved in the market rather than just leaving the floor clear for the US issuers to mop up,” a corporate syndicate banker said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, additional reporting by Will Caiger-Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Phillip Wright)