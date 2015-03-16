UPDATE 2-ECB spends 10 billion euros in first week of bond-buy plan

* ECB to buy 60 bln euros of bonds a month until Sept 2016

* Plan is key to lifting euro zone inflation from below zero

* Some worry it may send stronger economies into overdrive

By Paul Carrel

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Monday it settled 9.751 billion euros ($10.30 billion) of public-sector bond purchases in the first week of a programme to pump more than 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy.

The programme, which the ECB began last Monday, will see the central bank print money, in effect, to buy sovereign bonds with the aim of lifting inflation in the 19-country euro zone from below zero back toward the ECB target of just under 2 percent.

Under the plan - dubbed quantitative easing, or QE - the ECB intends to buy 60 billion euros a month of mainly sovereign bonds until September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in inflation back towards the ECB target.

The ECB plans to give weekly updates on the total amount of settled bond purchases. Once a month, beginning on April 7, it will give more details.

“It is early days, but the ECB’s purchase pace is a bit below what is needed so far,” said Christian Schulz, economist at Berenberg bank.

“To dispel any doubts about whether there are enough sellers, the ECB would need to hit its 60-billion-euro QE target this month,” he added.

The ECB said via its Twitter account that its covered bond purchases - part of its broader ‘expanded asset purchase programme’ of public and private sector securities - totalled 56.947 billion euros as of March 13. Purchases of asset-backed securities (ABS) totalled 3.754 billion.

The central bank projects its QE plan will turbo-charge a frail euro zone recovery, which is already being helped by lower oil prices and a revival in bank lending.

Buying sovereign bonds will hold down governments’ borrowing costs and keep market interest rates low. In theory, that will encourage investors to move into riskier assets that will spur growth, while also weakening the euro currency.

Updated forecasts by ECB staff this month projected the QE programme will help raise growth rates in the euro zone and lift inflation from below zero up to 1.8 percent in 2017 - in line with the ECB’s goal of just under 2 percent.

The ECB was conservative, predicting economic growth would accelerate from 1.5 percent this year to 2.1 percent in 2017. In December, it predicted growth of just 1.0 percent this year.

Some officials are concerned, however, that the plan will send stronger members such as Germany - which could arguably do without the support - into overdrive, while fostering complacency among laggards.