* Rate setters have doubts about message change
* Market moves before July 20 meeting will be key
By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, July 3 Spooked by a market backlash,
some European Central Bank policymakers are having doubts about
signalling in July that they are moving closer to dialling back
their easy money policy.
Conversations with six central bank officials from across
the euro zone showed they had been unnerved by a rise in the
euro and in government bond yields after ECB President Mario
Draghi opened the door last week to policy changes.
Wary of weakening the economic recovery, some rate setters
have become nervous about dropping their long-standing pledge:
they will expand or extend the ECB's 2.3 trillion-euro
bond-buying programme if necessary to bring inflation back to
its target of just under 2 percent.
Such a change is almost certain to be discussed when the
bank meets on July 20. But removing the pledge would probably be
taken by the market as a sign the ECB was preparing to wind down
the scheme, which has made borrowing cheap and boosted euro zone
exports by holding down the value of the euro.
Despite declines on Monday, the euro and German bond
yields, the debt benchmark for the region, were
still far higher than they had been before Draghi's speech. That
is an unwelcome development for an ECB seeking to maintain
ultra-easy borrowing conditions.
"We have to see how the market develops between now and the
meeting," one of the sources said. "I’d say we should err on the
side of caution."
A spokesman for the ECB declined to comment.
With inflation above 1 percent and the euro zone's economy
on its best run for years, officials generally agreed the way
was clear for a gradual normalisation of ECB policy. They
disagreed on the timing, though.
In June, the ECB shut the door to further rate cuts and took
a more sanguine view of the economic outlook for the euro zone -
thereby removing two so-called 'easing biases' from its policy
message.
The market took those changes in its stride, so economists
expected the rate-setters would soon omit their pledge "to
increase the (bond) programme in terms of size and/or duration"
if necessary.
But the officials who spoke to Reuters are no longer sure
that will happen at the July 20 meeting.
"I was thinking we'd drop the other easing bias in July, but
after the market reaction to Draghi's speech I'm less sure about
it," one official said.
The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said on
Saturday that ECB rate setters were discussing moving away from
an ultra-easy stance but were still arguing about how expansive
policy should be.
Another source suggested one solution might be to break up
that part of the guidance: take out only the reference to
increased purchases or the one to prolong them.
The message could then be amended further in September, when
the ECB gets updated inflation forecasts. Those might help the
policymakers decide on the future of the programme beyond its
December end date.
