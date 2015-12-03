IMF backs new ECB stimulus, says willingness to act key

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday backed the European Central Bank’s move to cut a key interest rate and extend its asset purchases and said it should remain willing to act until price stability was achieved.

“The ECB’s decisions today help address increased downside risks to the recovery,” IMF communications director Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular news briefing.

“Today’s actions and its strong commitment to adjust the program if needed will help meet the price stability objective. The ECB should continue to strongly signal its willingness to act and use all the instruments available until its price stability mandate is met.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)