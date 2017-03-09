WASHINGTON, March 9 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday praised the European Central Bank's decision to maintain its aggressive monetary stimulus, saying it was helping a eurozone recovery.

"The ECB's accommodative stance is improving credit conditions and supporting a recovery of output and a gradual rise in inflation" IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing. "We are reassured by the ECB's continuing commitment to use all instruments available within its mandate to ensure a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its medium-term price stability objective." (Reporting by David Lawder)