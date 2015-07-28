Falling demand for inflation-linked bonds shows investor doubt about ECB policy

* Market inflation expectations near two-month lows

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The rout in global commodities prices is hitting demand for euro zone inflation-linked bonds and testing investors’ faith in the European Central Bank’s ability to lift consumer prices.

Falling oil prices have clouded the inflation outlook just months after the ECB rolled out its 60 billion euro a month asset purchases plan designed to boost the economy and avoid Japan-style deflation.

Indicators of market inflation expectations have also slid. The ECB’s preferred market measure - the five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate, which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020 - has fallen to near two-month lows.

Investors had been snapping up inflation-linked bonds, also known as linkers, earlier this year as fears of deflation all but faded with the ECB’s asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), and a recovery in oil prices from last year’s slump. But that euphoria has ebbed with Brent prices tumbling more than 20 percent since May.

Investor cash into exchange traded funds tracking euro zone inflation-linked bonds was just $73 million in the second quarter, down from $400 million poured into such funds between January and March, according to latest fund flow figures from data provider Markit. Citi data has shown recent net selling of euro zone linkers.

“QE typically affects market sentiment but also brings in actual demand (national central banks buying inflation-linked bonds). But on its own it’s often not sufficient to have a sustained, long-term impact,” said Dariush Mirfendereski, global head of inflation trading at HSBC.

“You need some of the positive sentiment translated into other investors buying the inflation-linked bonds. There’s certainly plenty of that but ultimately if inflation prints continue to remain low it’s difficult to see a sustained longer term recovery.”

CHALLENGING ECB TARGETS

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were unchanged month-on-month in June for a 0.2 percent year-on-year reading and are seen remaining around there this month.

The latest ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters saw 2017 inflation at 1.6 percent, unchanged from a prediction three months ago and still below the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent yearly rate that many consider healthy.

Goldman economists now estimate that a 10 percent drop in oil prices could push inflation down around 20 basis points after four quarters. “It seems safe to say that downside risk to this forecast is rising,” it said.

The softening demand for inflation protection is also reflected in declining breakeven rates -- the difference between the yield on nominal bonds and the “real” yields on linkers and seen as a proxy for inflation expectations.

For instance, breakeven rate on French 10-year bonds is around 1.24 percent, its lowest since early March before ECB started its bond purchases and off a 2015 peak of 1.52 percent.

“Despite an unprecedented series of conventional and unconventional measures, the market has seriously challenged ECB’s inflation target,” Citi strategists said in a note.

For some investors though, a sustained fall in oil prices and inflation expectations raises the prospect of more stimulus from the ECB and therefore cheaper linker prices were an opportunity to buy.

“We still like euro inflation linked bonds for one simplistic reason which is that Mario Draghi has clearly said if inflation is not close to 2 percent, which is the ECB target, by the time when QE ends then the ECB will have to do more,” said Jonathan Baltora, who manages inflation-linked bond funds at AXA Investment Managers. (Graphics by Christian Inton. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)