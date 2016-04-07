ECB policy not tied to other authorities doing their part - Coeure

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue to try to push up inflation even if governments and other European authorities fail to do their part to shore up the economy, a top ECB official said on Thursday.

“Our mandate is not conditional on what others are doing,” ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

He added, however, that growth-friendly measures, such as an easier fiscal stance in countries where public finances are florid, would make the ECB’s ultra-easy monetary policy more effective. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)