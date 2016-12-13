FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Risk that euro zone inflation may top ECB forecasts - Hansson
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 8 months ago

Risk that euro zone inflation may top ECB forecasts - Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - With oil prices surging in recent weeks, the risk has increased that euro zone inflation will exceed the European Central Bank's projections, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

"There is certainty more upside than we would have thought before the forecast because the forecast was based on data up to the 24th of November," Hansson told a press conference.

"Since that time, the oil price has risen fairly substantially...," Hansson said. "Knowing what we know today, the outlook for inflation has upside risks." (Reporting by David Mardiste; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.