ECB's Jazbec says too early to discuss modifying QE

LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not currently discussing either prolonging its 1-trillion-euros plus asset purchase programme or exiting it, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.

Monetary policy works with a lag so it was too early to discuss any other scenario other than what has been agreed upon, Jazbec, who heads the Slovenian central bank, told a news conference.

The ECB earlier this month said there was a growing risk that inflation would undershoot its target in 2017 so it stood ready to modify the size, composition or duration of its asset purchase programme, also known as quantitative easing, if necessary. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)