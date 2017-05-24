FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ECB should maintain stimulus until inflation rise sustainable: Jazbec
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 3 months ago

ECB should maintain stimulus until inflation rise sustainable: Jazbec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 24 (Reuters) - It is too early to conclude that the European Central Bank has revived inflation so it should maintain its package of measures until inflation is self sustaining around its target, ECB policymaker Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.

With growth and inflation on the rise, the ECB has come under pressure from conservative euro zone members to dial back stimulus but doves have so far resisted, arguing that underlying inflation is still too weak so removing stimulus now could undermine their efforts.

"We are in a good position but it is too soon to conclude that we have met our goal so we at the ECB insist on the policy of quantitative easing at least till the end of 2017," Jazbec, the Slovenian central bank Governor, told Reuters. "Until we have enough proof that inflation is sustainable... I believe that we at the ECB have to retain the package of measures that brought the European economy to present conditions," Jazbec said.

He added that fresh economic projections due at the June 8 Governing Council meeting would impact any decision on whether to continue the asset buys into next year. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andreas Framke.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.