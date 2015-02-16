FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Jazbec urges EU governments to initiate investment
February 16, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Jazbec urges EU governments to initiate investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission and EU governments have to initiate new investments in order to complement the ECB’s quantitative easing policy, ECB governing council member Bostjan Jazbec said in an interview with Radio Slovenia on Monday.

“Central banks cannot initiate credit growth if there is not sufficient demand for new loans,” said Jazbec, who is also the governor of the Bank of Slovenia.

“The only possible solution are the governments along with (European Commission President) Juncker’s investment plan, which can make use of what the ECB is offering,” Jazbec added. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

