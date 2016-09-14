FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB needs greater flexibility in inflation targeting: Knot
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

ECB needs greater flexibility in inflation targeting: Knot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to exercise greater flexibility in interpreting its inflation mandate as the shock it is trying to overcome is bigger than any other in the previous 80 years, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

Knot added that a key challenge for the ECB is the disconnect between its communication and market expectations, a potential danger if the bank becomes a captive of market expectations.

"There is a pretty clear case to be made that the medium term should be interpreted flexibly," said Knot, who is also the Dutch central bank chief.

"You see a lot of speculation about what's next. I think it's very dangerous for a central bank to become too much captive of financial market expectations," he told a conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.