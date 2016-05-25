FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB stimulus reaching its limits: Knot
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

ECB stimulus reaching its limits: Knot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone monetary policy cannot contribute much more to growth as stimulus is reaching its limits and governments need to start playing their part, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

“What monetary policy can achieve in terms of growth is very limited,” Knot told a conference “Monetary stimulus is reaching its limits and if it is maintained for too long, it has negative side effects such as financial imbalances and misallocations in the broader economy.”

The ECB has cut rates deep into negative territory and plans to buy 1.7 trillion euros worth of assets to stimulate growth. It is also providing ultra cheap loans for banks to boost lending and lift the corporate sector. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.