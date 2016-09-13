FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB should not change policy stance: Lautenschlaeger
September 13, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

ECB should not change policy stance: Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should give its earlier policy measures time to work and should not pass fresh stimulus measures, Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Strasbourg, Lautenschlaeger also said she was sceptical about any further interest rate cuts given the increasing side effects of such measures.

"As I said, we will therefore need to be patient for a while before being able to make a final assessment of the purchase programme," Lautenschlaeger said. "What matters now is to give the measures time to work.

"That's why I see no reason at the moment to change the key design elements of the purchase programme." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Ralph Boulton)

