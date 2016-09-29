FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger says bank needs to craft exit from stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not provide further stimulus, including through stock or bond purchases, but needs to carefully craft its exit from asset buys to avoid turbulence, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger told a German newspaper.

Speaking to Börsen-Zeitung on Thursday, Lautenschlaeger declined to discuss the troubles of Deutsche Bank, but said banks were on average better capitalised and better supervised than prior to the financial crisis.

One of the top hawks on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council, Lautenschlaeger is often in the minority with her calls for tighter monetary policy. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
