10 months ago
ECB's Lautenschlaeger "sceptical" of further easing
November 7, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 10 months ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger "sceptical" of further easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The most prominent hawk on the European Central Bank's board defended the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy on Monday but added she was sceptical of further interest rate cuts or additional easing.

"The phenomenon of low interest rates is more complex than the debate in Germany would suggest," ECB board member Sabine Lautenschläger said.

"But that doesn't change the fact that I'm very sceptical as far as further interest rate cuts or additional expansionary monetary policy measures are concerned - over time, the benefits of these measures decrease, while the risks increase." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
