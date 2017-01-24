FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
ECB should soon start discussing exit from stimulus - Lautenschlaeger
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 7 months ago

ECB should soon start discussing exit from stimulus - Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Preconditions for stable inflation in the euro zone are in place so the European Central Bank should soon start to discuss an exit from its stimulus programme, Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

A longtime critic of the ECB's ultra-easy monetary policy, she has opposed many of its easing measures in the past few years, arguing for patience with earlier moves and warning about the unintended side effects of unconventional policy measures.

"All preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist," Lautenschlaeger, considered one of the main hawks on the rate setting Governing Council, said in a speech. "I am thus optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit." (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.