UK markets watchdog to review "with profits" insurance policies
LONDON, June 30 Britain's markets watchdog said it will review how insurers are treating customers that have bought "with-profits" policies that contain guaranteed returns.
FRANKFURT, June 30 The European Central Bank should already be making preparations for winding down stimulus, adapting its communication stance accordingly, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Friday.
"Although inflation is not yet on a stable path towards our objective, all the conditions are in place," said Lautenschlaeger, a German considered one of the top hawks on the governing council. "It is just a question of time and patience.
"That is why monetary policy should already be making preparations for a return to a normal stance. And it should adapt its communication accordingly," she added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Says Abhay Vasant Nerurkar resigns as chief financial officer (CFO)