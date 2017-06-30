(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT, June 30 The European Central Bank
should be preparing for winding down stimulus and adapting its
communication stance accordingly, even if inflation is not yet
clearly on a stable upward path, ECB board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Friday.
The conditions for rising inflation are in place and growth
is accelerating so policymakers should be ready to claw back
unprecedented stimulus measures, Lautenschlaeger, a German
considered one of the top hawks on the rate-setting Governing
Council said in Berlin.
ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door to policy
tightening earlier this week, arguing that better growth
conditions will naturally provide further accommodation,
providing the ECB room to claw back its own stimulus.
"Although inflation is not yet on a stable path towards our
objective, all the conditions are in place," Lautenschlaeger,
often at odds with Draghi, said. "It is just a question of time
and patience."
"That is why monetary policy should already be making
preparations for a return to a normal stance. And it should
adapt its communication accordingly," she added.
The ECB is expected to decide in September whether to extend
or wind down its 2.3 trillion euro asset purchase scheme from
next year, having to reconcile an apparent contradiction between
healthy growth and weak inflation.
Inflation ticked down this month while all growth indicators
suggest that the bloc is on its best economic run since before
the global financial crisis.
"Even if no stable trend is visible as yet, it is important
to prepare for different times, for there is reason to be
optimistic," Lautenschlaeger said.
"Against this backdrop, monetary policy has to adjust at the
right time, which is as soon as inflation is on a stable path
towards our objective," she said.
