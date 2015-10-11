FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone vulnerable and ECB can't fix all problems - Lautenschlaeger
October 11, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone vulnerable and ECB can't fix all problems - Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economies remain greatly vulnerable and monetary policy alone cannot fix all problems, so governments must undertake reforms while loose monetary policies buy them time, a senior European Central Bank rate setter said on Sunday.

“Our main concern is that across euro area countries domestic vulnerabilities are still very large, which implies a limited ability to withstand adverse external shocks and to kick start a new phase of sustainable growth,” ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in a speech.

“The vulnerabilities of many euro area countries are related to the high stock of debt, both public and private, and to a number of structural rigidities and institutional bottlenecks that prevent an optimal allocation of resources across factors of production, and thus limit total factor productivity growth,” she said in a speech delivered in Lima. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

