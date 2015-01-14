German fin ministry welcomes EU court backing for ECB bond-buying

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday welcomed an assessment given by the European Court of Justice’s advocate general that the European Central Bank’s 2012 bond-buying plan did not break EU law, and said it coincided with the view in Berlin.

“Generally the government welcomes it,” said the ministry spokesman at a regular news conference, adding it would help give clarity.

“Today’s view fundamentally reinforces the view of the government,” he said, adding this did not mean a ruling or even a preliminary ruling had been made and the judges were not bound by the opinion. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)