FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German fin ministry welcomes EU court backing for ECB bond-buying
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

German fin ministry welcomes EU court backing for ECB bond-buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday welcomed an assessment given by the European Court of Justice’s advocate general that the European Central Bank’s 2012 bond-buying plan did not break EU law, and said it coincided with the view in Berlin.

“Generally the government welcomes it,” said the ministry spokesman at a regular news conference, adding it would help give clarity.

“Today’s view fundamentally reinforces the view of the government,” he said, adding this did not mean a ruling or even a preliminary ruling had been made and the judges were not bound by the opinion. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.