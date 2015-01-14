FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU court adviser sets conditions for green light on ECB bond-buying
January 14, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

EU court adviser sets conditions for green light on ECB bond-buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A top adviser to the European Union’s highest court advised judges on Wednesday to approve an earlier bond-buying plan by the European Central Bank, on condition that the ECB was not directly involved in an assistance programme for countries that benefit.

Pedro Cruz Villalon, advocate general at the court, said that while the ECB was entitled to do such bond-buying, it would also have to spell out its justification in order to activate the so-called OMT programme.

He said that the programme was necessary and proportionate because the ECB did not take on a risk that would make it vulnerable to insolvency.

Although Wednesday’s opinion looks at a bond-buying blueprint from 2012, designed at the height of the crisis to avert a break-up of the euro by helping countries in crisis, it could determine the shape of future QE (quantitative easing) to buy state bonds. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

