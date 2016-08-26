Euro zone corporate lending picks up in July, M3 slips

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Lending growth to euro zone companies picked up last month but a broader measure of money circulating eased, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday, indicating that the recovery in lending remained slow.

Looking to revive borrowing and spending, the ECB has offered stimulus for years, cutting rates deep into negative territory, providing ultra cheap loans to banks and buying bonds worth over a trillion euros.

The cheap cash has been slowly making its way into the real economy, increasing borrowing and investment. But it has yet to revive consumer price growth, the ECB's ultimate goal, with inflation hovering near zero for over a year, well short of the bank's target of close to but below 2 percent.

Lending to companies grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year in July, up from 1.7 percent a month earlier. Household lending grew by 1.8 percent, in line with the July's reading, which was revised up from 1.7 percent.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of future economic activity, fell to 4.8 percent, down from 5 percent in June and missing expectations for a 4.9 percent reading.

Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with longer maturities, holdings in money market funds and some debt securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April 2015 and has hovered around 5 percent since.

The ECB cut interest rates and expanded its asset-purchase programme in March to spur lending and inflation but has kept a steady course since, despite low inflation readings. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)