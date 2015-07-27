Mortgages drive pick-up in euro zone lending in June

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Bank lending across the euro zone improved further in June as home buyers dashed for cheap loans and brushed off uncertainty over Greece, European Central Bank data showed on Monday. These are the key figures: MAY APR M3 annual growth rate 5.0 5.0 M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth 5.1 5.0 Breakdown of loans, pct annual growth rate: Loans to households 1.2 1.2 -- consumer credit 1.8 0.5 -- for home purchases 1.6 1.4 Loans to non-financial corporations -0.2 -0.3 For a copy of the report, click here (Reporting By John O'Donnell)