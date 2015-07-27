FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Mortgages drive pick-up in euro zone lending in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Bank lending across the euro
zone improved further in June as home buyers dashed for cheap
loans and brushed off uncertainty over Greece, European Central
Bank data showed on Monday.
    
    These are the key figures:
                                         MAY    APR   
 M3 annual growth rate                   5.0    5.0   
 M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth      5.1    5.0   
 
 Breakdown of loans, pct annual growth rate:
 Loans to households                     1.2    1.2   
  -- consumer credit                     1.8    0.5  
  -- for home purchases                  1.6    1.4   
 Loans to non-financial corporations    -0.2   -0.3  
 

For a copy of the report, click here

 (Reporting By John O'Donnell)

